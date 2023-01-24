Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,582 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

