KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $180.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.97. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

