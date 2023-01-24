Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Holdings Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

