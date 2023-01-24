Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 2,024,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 359.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$30.21 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of C$24.88 and a one year high of C$34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHODF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $27.40 to $30.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

