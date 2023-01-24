Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) vs. TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Financial Comparison

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Koninklijke KPN and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.92 $1.52 billion N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.62 $547.96 million $0.81 13.80

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71%

Summary

TIM beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

