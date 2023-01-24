Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

