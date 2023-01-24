KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.88.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Several research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 66.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

