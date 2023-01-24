La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

LFDJF stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.