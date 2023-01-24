Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 169,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 98,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

