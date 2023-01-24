LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.2 days.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($94.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($80.43) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

