Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,472,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,307,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.