Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,620 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

