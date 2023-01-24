Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,621 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.63.

LPLA opened at $226.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $224.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

