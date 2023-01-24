Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average of $217.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

