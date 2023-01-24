Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,019 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 64,962.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,281,000 after acquiring an additional 133,712 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOM opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

