Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,019 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

