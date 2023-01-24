Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,499 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $357.42 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

