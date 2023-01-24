Lincoln National Corp Buys 59,854 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.39% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.