Lincoln National Corp Buys 819 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

NSC opened at $256.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.