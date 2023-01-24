Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.67% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

