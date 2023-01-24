Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.