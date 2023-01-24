Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

