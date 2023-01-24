Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

