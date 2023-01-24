Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 490,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.89.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

