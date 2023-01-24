Lincoln National Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

