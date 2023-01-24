Lincoln National Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

