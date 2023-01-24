Lincoln National Corp Has $1.84 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 436.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

