Lincoln National Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.