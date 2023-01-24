Lincoln National Corp Has $2.18 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03.

