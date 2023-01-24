Lincoln National Corp Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

