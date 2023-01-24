Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,750 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

