Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.