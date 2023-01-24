Lincoln National Corp Sells 501 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

