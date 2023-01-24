Lincoln National Corp Sells 652 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

