Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

