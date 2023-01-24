Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California First Leasing Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $668,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lithia Motors by 138.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lithia Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $238.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

