Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

