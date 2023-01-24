Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.02 and a 200-day moving average of $443.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $365.34 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

