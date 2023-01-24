Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,633,000 after acquiring an additional 230,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,634,000 after acquiring an additional 245,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.