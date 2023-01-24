Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $50,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.