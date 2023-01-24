Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $358.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 133,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 136,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.