ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

