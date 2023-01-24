Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $62,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $67.49 and a 12-month high of $128.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

