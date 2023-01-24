Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,391.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,319.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,243.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

