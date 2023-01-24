MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $298.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

MarketAxess Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $334.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average of $263.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.