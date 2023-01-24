Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

