Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

