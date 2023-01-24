MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

