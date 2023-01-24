Mizuho Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $95.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.
Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.06. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
