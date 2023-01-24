Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $60,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $297.27 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.03.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

